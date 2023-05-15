Texas House Stops Bill To Legalize Casino Gambling

The ongoing push to legalize casinos in Texas will have to wait until the next legislative session. The latest effort ended on Friday when supporters acknowledged that the bill didn’t have the votes to advance out of the House.

The bill’s Republican authors threw in the towel by postponing consideration until after the end of the session, meaning the initiative wouldn’t get House approval before the midnight deadline.

Representative Charlie Geren of Fort Worth postponed the bill until January 2027th. Rep. John Kuempel of Seguin postponed his related bill until November 29th.