Texas House To Consider School Choice Bill Approved By Senate

A 500-million-dollar school choice bill is headed for the Texas House for consideration. The state Senate approved the bill on Thursday by an 18-13 vote mostly along party lines. One Republican joined all Democrats in opposing the measure.

The bill is expected to have a tough time in the House, where Democrats and many rural Republicans helped to defeat a school choice measure in this year’s regular legislative session.

School choice programs use vouchers to spend public money on a child’s private schooling.