Texas House Unveils Criminal Justice Reform Bills

Texas House leadership is unveiling a series of criminal justice reform bills they hope will restore public trust and protect public safety. Speaker Dade Phelan says the Smarter Justice, Safer Texans proposals are bipartisan and look to take a more compassionate, common-sense approach.

The bills include looking at bail reform, ending arrests for non-violent offenses, narrowing death penalty use, and creating a pathway to seek new trials. There’s also bills on juvenile sentencing and getting rid of decriminalized offenses.