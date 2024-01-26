Texas Ignores Federal Demands For Border Agent Access

Texas faces an end of the day deadline from the Biden administration to let federal agents back into a riverfront park along the state’s Eagle Pass border with Mexico. Shelby Park is now surrounded by razor wire and fencing.

Governor Gregg Abbott says he is standing firm against complying with the federal demand calling the migrant situation an “invasion.” He is backed in his effort by approximately 25 other GOP governors.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Supreme Court in a narrow ruling sided with the Homeland Security Department demand that the state must remove barriers denying them access to the park.