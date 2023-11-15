Texas Immigration Law May Be Unconstitutional

Civil rights groups are threatening to sue the state of Texas if a controversial law is passed. It would allow police to arrest and detain people who they believe are illegal immigrants.

The bill by State Representative David Spiller is headed to the State Senate, where it will likely pass. The ACLU says, if it’s signed by the governor, they’ll be forced to step in. The legislation, they say, is unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court has previously ruled that immigration law can only be enforced by the federal government, not the states.