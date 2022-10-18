Texas Importer Sues Government In Fish Feud At End Of World

FILE - Fillets of Chilean sea bass caught near the U.K.-controlled South Georgia island are displayed for sale at a Whole Foods Market in Cleveland, Ohio, June 17, 2022. Southern Cross Seafoods said in a complaint filed in Oct. 2022 in the U.S. International Trade Court that the decision to bar importation of Chilean sea bass was arbitrary, illegal and would cause significant economic harm to its business. (AP Photo/Joshua Goodman, File)

FILE - Fillets of Chilean sea bass caught near the U.K.-controlled South Georgia island are displayed for sale at a Whole Foods Market in Cleveland, Ohio, June 17, 2022. Southern Cross Seafoods said in a complaint filed in Oct. 2022 in the U.S. International Trade Court that the decision to bar importation of Chilean sea bass was arbitrary, illegal and would cause significant economic harm to its business. (AP Photo/Joshua Goodman, File)

(AP) — A small Texas seafood importer has sued the federal government for blocking a shipment of fish from protected waters near Antarctica. It’s an ocean at the center of a diplomatic feud dividing the normally allied U.S. and U.K. governments.

Southern Cross Seafoods says in a complaint filed last week that the decision to bar importation of Chilean sea bass was arbitrary and illegal. U.S. officials argue that the shipment could set a precedent that potentially could lead to overfishing in a sensitive part of the South Atlantic — while also undermining longstanding international agreements.