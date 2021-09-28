TEXAS

Texas Inmate Faces Execution For Fatally Stabbing 2 Brothers

This undated handout photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows inmate Rick Rhoades. Rhoades faces execution Tuesday evening, Sept. 28, 2021, for fatally stabbing two Houston area brothers during a robbery in their home more than 30 years ago. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP)

(AP) — A Texas inmate is facing execution for fatally stabbing two Houston-area brothers during a robbery in their home more than 30 years ago. Rick Rhoades was condemned for the September 1991 killings of 31-year-old Charles Allen and 33-year-old Bradley Allen. The brothers were killed less than a day after Rhoades had been released on parole after serving a sentence for burglary. He is set to be executed by lethal injection Tuesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. Rhoades’ attorneys have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stop his execution. They are arguing Rhoades’ constitutional right to due process is being violated because he’s being prevented from pursuing claims some potential jurors might have been dismissed for racially discriminatory reasons. Rhoades is white.

 

