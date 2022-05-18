Inmate Who Escaped Bus Got Out Of Restraints, Cage

(AP) — Authorities say a Texas inmate who was serving a life sentence for murder when he escaped from a transport bus last week got out of his restraints and a caged area before stabbing the driver.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said Wednesday that 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez is still on the run. Lopez was being transported May 12 to a medical appointment in a caged area of the bus.

The department says Lopez freed himself from his hand and leg restraints, cut through the metal of the cage and crawled out through the bottom. Officials say he then attacked the driver.