Texas Inmate Who Fought Prayer, Touch Rules To Be Executed

FILE - This undated photo provided by The Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows John Henry Ramirez. The Texas death row inmate whose case clarified the role of spiritual advisers in death chambers across the country faces execution on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, amid unsuccessful efforts by a district attorney to stop his lethal injection for killing a convenience store worker during a 2004 robbery. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP, File)

(AP) — A Texas death row inmate whose case clarified the role of spiritual advisers in death chambers nationwide faces execution, despite the efforts of a district attorney to stop his lethal injection. John Henry Ramirez was sentenced to death for killing 46-year-old convenience store clerk Pablo Castro in Corpus Christi in 2004. Ramirez is set for execution Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. His execution was previously delayed after he challenged state prison rules that prevented his faith leader from touching him and praying aloud in the death chamber. The U.S. Supreme Court in March sided with Ramirez, saying states must accommodate the wishes of inmates who want spiritual advisors praying and touching them during their executions.