Texas Instruments says it will spend more than 60-billion dollars to grow its chip-making operations in the U.S.

The company said Wednesday it will build or expand seven semiconductor plants in Texas and Utah. It also said it would create 60-thousand jobs.

TI makes analog chips used in cars, phones and medical devices, supplying major brands like Apple, Ford and SpaceX. The move comes as President Trump pressures tech giants to build their products in the U.S.