Texas Is One Of Best States For Summer Road Trips

Seventy-five percent of Americans plan to take a road trip this summer and some states like Texas are better than others. WalletHub ranked states from high to low for summer road trips with Texas, Minnesota, New York, Louisiana, and Florida topping out as the best five.

The worst states are Arkansas, Hawaii, California, New Jersey, and Washington. WalletHub looked at everything from gas prices to scenic vistas, to road conditions. Triple-A says 33-percent of Americans are planning to travel more than 250 miles from home this summer.