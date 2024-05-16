Texas Is Under High Risk Flooding Warning

Dozens of Texas counties are waiting out a high risk warning for flash flooding through Friday. The NWS says the central and south portions of the state could see as much as nine inches of rain with this latest storm system. Some of the Texas cities under the keenest threat of severe weather include San Antonio, Austin and Houston, which is still recovering from recent tornadoes and flooding.

The system is bringing strong to severe thunderstorms and locally heavy rain. Forecasters say large hail and damaging wind are the main severe weather hazards, although a tornado or two cannot be ruled out. Next week, an early season round of mid-summer like temperatures from 100 to 108 is headed this way.