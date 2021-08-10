Texas Judge: Mask Mandates Allowed For Schools

A Texas judge is ruling San Antonio and Bexar County can mandate masks in public schools and public buildings.

Judge Toni Arteaga issued a Temporary Restraining Order Tuesday afternoon following a lawsuit against Governor Greg Abbott by the city and county. The Democrat says the decision was not made lightly.

Bexar County and San Antonio wanted the TRO citing rising coronavirus cases and the opening of schools. They accused Abbott of usurping power typically held by local governments. The Texas AG’s Office argued the court did not have jurisdiction on the case. A similar lawsuit was filed by Dallas County last night.