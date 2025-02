A Texas judge is ordering a New York OB-GYN to stop sending abortion pills to Texas. Thursday’s order also requires the doctor to pay a fine of 100-thousand dollars for sending the medications to a Texas woman.

The ruling is the first one to find a person liable under the Texas abortion ban. It’s also the first judgment to challenge “shield laws” intended to prevent pro-life states like Texas from punishing doctors in pro-abortion states like New York.