Texas Judge Rules In Favor Of Women In Abortion Lawsuit

A Travis County judge is ruling in favor of a group of women and their doctors who sued Texas over its abortion ban. Judge Jessica Mangrum on Friday temporarily blocked Texas officials from enforcing the state’s abortion ban against women who have pregnancy complications.

Mangrum also shielded doctors from being prosecuted for performing abortions if they determine the pregnancy poses a risk to the patient’s life.

A lawsuit against the state was filed earlier this year on behalf of two doctors and 13 patients, including a patient who was forced to go full term with a baby that died shortly after birth from a fatal condition.