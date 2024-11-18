Texas Judge Strikes Down Biden’s Overtime Pay Rule

A federal judge in Texas is striking down President Biden’s overtime pay rule. On Friday, a judge ruled the Labor Department rule that took effect in July improperly based overtime eligibility on workers’ wages instead of their job duties.

Biden’s rule would have expanded overtime eligibility to four-million new workers. Judge Sean Jordan, a Trump appointee, ruled that the department’s changes to the minimum salary level exceed its statutory jurisdiction. Texas and several business groups had sued to challenge the rule.