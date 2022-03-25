Texas Jury Awards $10M To Family Of Man Killed By Deputies

FILE - In this photo taken Friday, Aug. 28, 2015, the Bexar County Sheriff's Department investigates the scene where deputies shot a man as they responded to a domestic disturbance call in Northwest Bexar County, Texas, near San Antonio. A federal jury in San Antonio on Thursday, March 24, 2022 has awarded more than $10 million to the family a man who was fatally shot by two deputies in 2015 while he had his arms raised. Video showed that Gilbert Flores, 41, had his arms up and held a knife when he was killed by the Bexar County sheriff's deputies. (John Davenport/The San Antonio Express-News via AP File)