Texas Jury Awards $10M To Family Of Man Killed By Deputies

FILE - In this photo taken Friday, Aug. 28, 2015, the Bexar County Sheriff's Department investigates the scene where deputies shot a man as they responded to a domestic disturbance call in Northwest Bexar County, Texas, near San Antonio. A federal jury in San Antonio on Thursday, March 24, 2022 has awarded more than $10 million to the family a man who was fatally shot by two deputies in 2015 while he had his arms raised. Video showed that Gilbert Flores, 41, had his arms up and held a knife when he was killed by the Bexar County sheriff's deputies. (John Davenport/The San Antonio Express-News via AP File)

(AP) — A federal jury in San Antonio has awarded more than $10 million to the family a man who was fatally shot by two deputies in 2015 while he had his arms raised. Video showed that Gilbert Flores had his arms up and held a knife when he was killed by the Bexar County sheriff’s deputies. A grand jury in 2015 declined to indict the deputies, Greg Vasquez and Robert Sanchez. Flores’ family filed a civil lawsuit and the jury on Thursday found the two deputies violated Flores’ constitutional rights. The San Antonio Express-News reports that attorneys for Flores’ family argued that the deputies were not in danger when they opened fire. Attorneys representing the officers argued that Flores remained a threat because he refused to drop the knife.

 

