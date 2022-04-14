TEXAS

Texas Keeping Most Truck Inspections Despite Border Gridlock

Fred CruzBy 7 views
0
A long line of trucks is seeing stalled at the Zaragoza International Bridge, one of two ports of entry in Ciudad Juarez going into the U.S.on April 12, 2022. The truckers blocked both north and south bound commercial lanes in protest after they have seen prolonged processing times implemented by Gov. Abbott which they say have increased from 2-3 hours up to 14 hours in the last few days. (Omar Ornelas /The El Paso Times via AP)

(AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he will continue truck inspections that have gridlocked the U.S.-Mexico border for days. The two-term Republican governor said Wednesday he would not repeal his new policy at all bridges until there are more assurances of security. Abbott did lift inspections at one international bridge after announcing what he said was an agreement for more enhanced security with Nuevo Leon, Mexico. But the most dramatic backups of commercial trucks along Texas’ 1,200-mile border have occurred at other bridges that do not share a border with Nuevo Leon.

 

Fred Cruz

Destructive Wildfires Rage In New Mexico, Colorado

Previous article

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr Pleads Guilty To Forcible Touching

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS