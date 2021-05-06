Texas Launches New Program To Boost Vaccination Numbers

Bringing the coronavirus vaccine to you. That’s the purpose of a new state-sponsored vaccination call center in an effort to widen the availability of vaccines.

Starting Friday, businesses or civic organizations can call a toll-free number, and the state will dispatch a mobile vaccine team to administer coronavirus shots to the groups’ employees and members at a day and time of their choosing. The new program is also available to homebound Texans who can schedule a team to travel to their home.

The program is coordinated by the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Military Department, and the vaccine teams are made up of Texas National Guard soldiers. The number to call is 844-90-TEXA