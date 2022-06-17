Texas Lawmaker: Uvalde Police Agree To Cooperate With Probe

A sign with encouraging messages hangs at a memorial at Robb Elementary School created to honor the victims killed in the recent school shooting, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

(AP) — A Texas lawmaking leading an investigation into the Uvalde elementary school shooting says local police have agreed to meet with his committee.

The announcement Friday came after Republican state Rep. Dustin Burrows began to publicly question why Uvalde police officers were not cooperating sooner.

Weeks after one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history, law enforcement officials have stopped providing updates about what they’ve learned about the shooting and the police response.

Police waited more than hour before confronting the 18-year-old gunman who killed 19 students and two teachers.