Texas Lawmakers To Meet With Woman Facing Execution

In this undated photograph, Texas death row inmate Melissa Lucio is holding her daughter Mariah, while one of her other daughters, Adriana, stands next to them. Lucio is set to be executed on April 27 for the 2007 death of Mariah. Prosecutors say Lucio fatally beat her 2-year-old daughter but Lucio has long denied that, saying Mariah died from injuries sustained during a fall down a flight of stairs. Her lawyers say Lucio's history of sexual and physical abuse led to her giving an unreliable confession. They hope to persuade the state's Board of Pardons and Paroles and Gov. Greg Abbott to either grant an execution reprieve or commute her sentence. (Photo courtesy of the family of Melissa Lucio via AP)

(AP) — A group of bipartisan Texas lawmakers is planning to visit a death row inmate whose execution they are trying to stop amid doubt about whether she fatally beat her 2-year-old daughter.

State Reps. Jeff Leach and Joe Moody were set on Wednesday to lead a group of lawmakers to the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville, Texas, where the state houses women on death row, to visit Melissa Lucio. Lucio was convicted of capital murder for the 2007 death of her daughter Mariah.

Prosecutors say Mariah was the victim of child abuse and there is no evidence that would acquit Lucio of her daughter’s death. But her attorneys say she’s innocent and jurors never heard evidence that would have acquitted her.