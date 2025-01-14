Texas Legislative Session Starts Today

The 89th session of the Texas Legislature starts today in Austin. Republican members of the House and Senate are expected once again to try to pass a voucher-based school choice system.

After the 2023 legislative session failed to pass school choice, Governor Greg Abbott successfully campaigned in 2024 for challengers to GOP House members who opposed the plan.

Other items on the agenda are border security and building more natural gas-powered electric plants. Lawmakers will meet for 140 calendar days.