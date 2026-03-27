Texas lawmakers are looking into whether the state could annex one or more contiguous counties in the neighboring state of New Mexico.

Two Republican state lawmakers from Lea County filed a New Mexico House joint resolution to create a process for counties to vote on leaving the state. Lea County and other parts of southeastern New Mexico are at odds with the state government in Santa Fe.

Any state boundary change would need to be approved by voters, in addition to actions to be taken at the state and federal levels.