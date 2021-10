FILE - This June 1, 2021, file photo shows the State Capitol in Austin, Texas. Texas Republicans approved on Monday, Oct. 18 redrawn U.S. House maps that favor incumbents and decrease political representation for growing minority communities, even as Latinos drive much of the growth in the nation’s largest red state. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

The third special session this year for the Texas Legislature is over. The State House and Senate adjourned early Tuesday morning after a busy final few hours. According to the Texas Tribune, lawmakers approved the redistricting map for the next decade and finalized the spending plan for about 13-billion dollars in federal COVID relief funds. Governor Abbott had also asked the legislature to pass a ban on COVID vaccine mandates by all employers in Texas, but the bill stalled in the chamber.