Texas Legislature Approves Budget With $43B For Higher Education

The proposed state budget approved by Texas lawmakers in the regular legislative session provides billions in funding for higher education.

The budget proposal allocates 43-billion-dollars for public colleges and universities in Texas, while banning them from using state money on unconstitutional diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

Around 700-million-dollars is set aside for things universities requested money for, though the funds are contingent on the schools freezing tuition for two years. After Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar confirms the budget is balanced, it goes to Gov. Greg Abbott for his approval.