Texas Legislature Considers Tighter Regulations For Hemp Dispensaries

A hearing is scheduled for later this month in which the state Senate will consider stricter regulations for retailers of hemp products in Texas. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick ordered the Senate last month to look into potentially banning hemp products that contain THC.

Hemp and marijuana are both cannabis plants, but marijuana has high levels of THC, the intoxicating part of the plant, while hemp has low THC levels. Thousands of dispensaries in Texas are selling hemp products that look, taste, and intoxicate similar to marijuana.