Texas Legislature Poised To Make Illegal Voting A Felony Again

The state House and Senate both want to make illegal voting a felony in Texas again, but there’s a point of disagreement between their bills.

The House gave its preliminary approval on Thursday to a bill that restores felony status to illegal voting. The state legislature had downgraded it to a misdemeanor in 2021.

The House and Senate versions of the bill differ in the ways they define whether a person can be prosecuted for deliberately voting illegally. The two chambers will have to try to hammer out the difference.

