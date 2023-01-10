Texas Legislature To Decide How To Spend $33 Million Surplus

The Texas Legislature will have the task of deciding how to spend a 33-billion-dollar revenue surplus. State Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced the official surplus total on Monday.

Analysts attribute the surplus to record growth in sales tax revenue, which was sparked by inflation and higher fuel prices caused by the war in Ukraine.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick said spending projects could include strengthening the electrical grid and providing more resources for law enforcement and for mental health care. Patrick added that lowering property taxes is his top priority.