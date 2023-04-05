Texas Legislature Weighs TikTok Ban On State Devices

Texas lawmakers are weighing a permanent ban of TikTok on government devices. That includes devices issued to college and public school teachers, but not their personal cell phones.

Republican State Senator Brian Birdwell says the Chinese-owned app collects users’ personal information without their knowledge. Gov. Greg Abbott has already banned TikTok on devices issued by the state government.

Birdwell’s bill codifies the governor’s directive into state law and extends the ban to counties, universities, and school districts.