Texas Lieutenant Governor Tested Positive For COVID-19

FILE - Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick speaks during opening general session of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), July 9, 2021, in Dallas. Lt. Gov. Patrick tested positive for COVID-19 over the holidays and is quarantining after experiencing mild symptoms, his campaign said Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero File)

(AP) — Aides say Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick tested positive for COVID-19 over the holidays and is quarantining after experiencing mild symptoms. His campaign advisor says the two-term Republican is vaccinated and has received a booster.

The 71-year-old Patrick first tested positive on Dec. 27 and has tested negative since Saturday. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tested positive for COVID-19 in August. He asked the Biden administration last week for more testing sites and additional monoclonal antibody treatments in Texas as omicron surges.

 

