Texas LNG Takes Key Step On Proposed Port Of Brownsville Facility

One of two companies that have proposed an LNG export terminal at the Port of Brownsville has signed a pipeline agreement for the delivery of natural gas to its planned facility.

According to a press release from Business Wire, Texas LNG and Enbridge have executed a pipeline transportation agreement in which the Valley Crossing Pipeline would be expanded to deliver the gas. The VCP runs from Agua Dulce east of Alice to the Port of Brownsville.

The agreement calls for a 10-mile lateral to be built extending the VCP to the proposed Texas LNG terminal. The project has been both state and federally permitted but the company has yet to make a final investment decision.