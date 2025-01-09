Texas Loses Lawsuit

Texas has lost a legal battle against Google, which claimed that resident’s location and search history were tracked without their knowledge.

A Federal Appeals Court ruled that the tech-firm does not have significant ties to Texas and cannot be pulled into the lawsuit. The Texas Attorney General tried to argue that Google violated the state’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act. Users, he claimed, did not have a way to “opt-out” from tracking.

The lawsuit also alleged that the company tricked consumers, who thought that they could adjust settings.