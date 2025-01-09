TEXAS

Texas Loses Lawsuit

jsalinasBy 137 views
0

Texas has lost a legal battle against Google, which claimed that resident’s location and search history were tracked without their knowledge.

A Federal Appeals Court ruled that the tech-firm does not have significant ties to Texas and cannot be pulled into the lawsuit. The Texas Attorney General tried to argue that Google violated the state’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act. Users, he claimed, did not have a way to “opt-out” from tracking.

The lawsuit also alleged that the company tricked consumers, who thought that they could adjust settings.

New York’s Highest Appeals Court Declines To Block Trump’s Sentencing In Hush Money Case

Previous article

Lawsuit by New Orleans Truck Attack Victims Says City, Contractors Failed To Implement Safety System

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS