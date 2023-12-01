Texas Loses Second Court Ruling In Lawsuit Contesting Its Buoy Barrier

File photo: Texas State Troopers watch from an airboat as workers deploy a string of large buoys to be used as a border barrier at the center of the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, Texas, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

A federal appeals court is telling Texas to pull its floating buoy barrier out of the Rio Grande. The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled today the state was required to seek permission from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to install the buoys, which Governor Greg Abbott failed to do.

The 2-1 ruling from the conservative appeals court panel upholds a federal judge’s decision that the buoy barrier violated federal law as well as binational boundary and water treaties with Mexico.

The Biden administration sued Texas after Abbott ordered the 1-thousand-foot buoy chain placed in the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass as another measure to slow illegal border crossings. Texas can now ask the full federal appeals court to review the panel’s decision.