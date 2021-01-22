Texas Man Accused In Capitol Breach Surrenders To Agents

(AP) — A Central Texas man shown on video participating in the U.S. Capitol insurrection two weeks ago has surrendered to the FBI in San Antonio.

The bureau says a complaint accuses 39-year-old Christopher Ray Grider of Eddy, Texas, of willful depredation of federal property, remaining in a restricted area unlawfully, and violent entry in the Jan. 6 riot.

In an affidavit filed Thursday in Washington district court, an FBI agent reported that social media video showed Grider helping rioters try to smash into the House chamber when police trying to protect House members shot Ashli Babbitt dead several feet from him.