TEXAS

Man Accused Of Kidnapping Bumble Date

jsalinasBy 13 views
0

A Houston man is under house arrest after he allegedly kidnapped a woman and kept her in his home for nearly a week. Zachary Kent Mills met a woman on the dating app Bumble and the two agreed to meet.

Authorities say Mills picked up the victim in his car at which point he drove them back to his apartment and immediately began physically assaulting her. The victim says he would hit and bite her, beat her with a screwdriver, and wouldn’t let her have food or water. Mills is being charged with first-degree aggravated kidnapping.

19 Dead In China Crash As Holiday Travel Rush Gets Underway

Previous article

New TX Secy Of State Takes Office

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS