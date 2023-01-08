Man Accused Of Kidnapping Bumble Date

A Houston man is under house arrest after he allegedly kidnapped a woman and kept her in his home for nearly a week. Zachary Kent Mills met a woman on the dating app Bumble and the two agreed to meet.

Authorities say Mills picked up the victim in his car at which point he drove them back to his apartment and immediately began physically assaulting her. The victim says he would hit and bite her, beat her with a screwdriver, and wouldn’t let her have food or water. Mills is being charged with first-degree aggravated kidnapping.