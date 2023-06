A Texas man will spend more than a decade in prison for supporting ISIS. Federal officials say 23-year-old Kaan Damlarkaya of Houston wanted to travel overseas to fight for the terrorist organization, and even provided bomb-making instructions to ISIS supporters.

According to the FBI, Damlarkaya said he slept with a machete in case law enforcement tried to raid his home. Damlarkaya has been sentenced to over 13 years behind bars.