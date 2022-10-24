Texas Man Who Sold Gun To Hostage-Taker Gets Nearly 8 Years

FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Dallas County Sheriff's Office shows Henry "Michael" Dwight Williams. Williams, who sold a pistol to a man who used it to hold four hostages inside a Texas synagogue before being fatally shot by the FBI earlier this year, was sentenced Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, to nearly eight years in prison for a federal gun crime, the U.S. Department of Justice said. (Dallas County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

(AP) — The Department of Justice says a man who sold a pistol to a man who used it to hold four hostages inside a Texas synagogue before being fatally shot by the FBI has been sentenced to nearly eight years in prison for a federal gun crime.

Federal prosecutors say 33-year-old Henry “Michael” Dwight Williams was sentenced Monday. He pleaded guilty in June to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors say Williams sold Malik Faisal Akram the weapon Arkam used when he entered Congregation Beth Israel in the Dallas-area suburb of Colleyville on Jan. 15 and held the synagogue’s rabbi and three others hostage.