Texas Marks 2 Million Vaccines During Virus’ Deadliest Month

(AP)–Texas has now administered more than 2 million COVID-19 vaccinations, and the new Biden administration could help determine who’s next in line.

Texas surpassed the milestone for doses Thursday while lurching toward the end of the state’s deadliest month of the pandemic. More than 1 in 5 of the 35,000 reported deaths have come in January.

Texas moved away from federal vaccine guidelines in December and moved a broader population of older residents to the front of the line. But Imelda Garcia, who chairs the state panel that recommends Texas vaccine prioritization, says the Biden administration may make some changes that they’ll want to consider for the next phase.