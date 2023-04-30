Texas Mass Shooting Suspect Could Be Anywhere, Sheriff Says

(AP) — A Texas sheriff says a fugitive accused of opening fire on his neighbors after they asked him to stop shooting in his yard could be anywhere by the now. Authorities have widened the search area for a man suspected of killing five of his neighbors near Houston. San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers told reporters Saturday that the search area for 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza could now be as far as “10 or 20 miles” from the murder scene. The gunman has remained at large since the shooting Friday night. Authorities say the attack happened after the neighbors asked the man to stop firing rounds in his yard because they were trying to sleep. It happened near the town of Cleveland, about 45 miles north of Houston. Capers said Oropeza may still have a weapon.