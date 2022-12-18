TEXASTRENDING

Texas Mayor Declares State Of Emergency Over Migrant Swell

Fred Cruz
FILE - Migrants wait to get into a U.S. government bus after crossing the border from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, to El Paso, Texas, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. The mayor of the Texas border city declared a state of emergency Saturday, Dec. 17 over concerns about the community's ability to handle an anticipated influx of migrants across the Southern border. El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser issued the state of emergency declaration to allow the city to tap into additional resources that are expected to become necessary after Title 42 expulsions end on Dec. 21. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez, File)

(AP) — The mayor of a Texas border city has declared a state of emergency over concerns about the community’s ability to handle an anticipated influx of migrants across the Southern border. The El Paso Times reports Mayor Oscar Leeser issued the state of emergency declaration Saturday to allow the city on the U.S. border with Mexico to tap into additional resources expected to become necessary after Title 42 expulsions end on Dec. 21. Leeser has previously resisted issuing an emergency declaration, but says he was moved to action by the sight of people on downtown streets with temperatures dipping below freezing.

 

