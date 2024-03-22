Texas Medical Board Issues Guidance On Abortion Exceptions

The Texas Medical Board met early Friday in Austin to formally offer guidance regarding the state’s abortion law. Abortion in Texas is strictly banned after the sixth week of pregnancy, except in conditions where a women’s life is at risk. Today the board tried to clarify what the legislature did not.

The board proposed a general definition for emergency medical exceptions without offering a specific list of qualifying conditions. The new definition in brief states that a medical emergency is a life-threatening pregnancy that a doctor confirms places a woman in danger of “death or a serious impairment” unless an abortion is performed.

The board did list ways a doctor could exercise “reasonable medical judgment” before performing an abortion. Doctors may use diagnostic imaging test results, medical literature and second opinions to document their decisions. The board says discussing rape or incest were out of its jurisdiction as these are not listed in the law.