Texas Military Department Seeks More State Funding For Border Security Effort

A top official with the Texas Military Department is asking for more federal funding to pay for border security operations.

Major General Thomas Suelzer told the Senate Finance Committee he’ll need nearly 460-million-dollars to keep thousands of active-duty troops on the border through the end of this fiscal year. He asked for nearly two-billion dollars to keep the Texas National Guard on the border for the next two-year budget cycle, starting September 1st.

Republican Governor Greg Abbott kicked off the border mission called Operation Lone Star in March 2021.