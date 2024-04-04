Texas Mom Is ‘Judged’ For Overdue Library Book Crime

A Texas woman says her arrest warrant for theft of government property is one for the books. Kaylee Morgan was denied in her first attempt to renew her driver’s license because of an outstanding warrant and an accompanying fine.

The warrant was issued for her failing to return a book to a library in Navasota in 2023. The mother of five had to go in front of a judge who was not impressed that she forgot to return the book on time because she was dealing with pregnancy complications.

Morgan says she did not receive any late notices regarding the book. The warrant was a result of a Navasota city ordinance that makes it a crime to ignore a library notice within ten days.