LOCALTEXASTRENDING

Texas National Guard Authorized To Arrest Illegals At The Border

jsalinasBy 195 views
0
Shutterstock

Texas National Guard soldiers at the Mexican border are now authorized to arrest people who enter the United States illegally.

On Sunday, Governor Greg Abbott and Pete Flores, the acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, signed a memorandum of understanding allowing Guard troops to act as federal immigration officers.

The agreement says Guard troops may only carry out their new duties under the supervision of the Border Patrol, and Texas will pay any costs associated with the new policy.

Hegseth, Homan Meet Texas Border Troops

Previous article

Parents Plan Student ‘Sick-Out’ To Protest State Control Of District

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL