Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel reacts as she is crowned Miss Universe during the final round of the 71st Miss Universe Beauty Pageant, in New Orleans on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

A Texas native is being crowned the new Miss Universe. Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel beat out women from 83 other countries to take the crown Saturday night, with Venezuela and the Dominican Republic taking second and third.

Gabriel is a fashion designer, model and sewing instructor who graduated from the University of North Texas. The pageant will move from New Orleans to El Salvador next year.