This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, shows Hurricane Milton. (NOAA via AP)

Forecasters say Texas is not likely to feel much impact from Hurricane Milton, the latest storm to reach hurricane power this year. Milton intensified into a Category One hurricane Sunday and is expected to make landfall in Florida by the middle of the week.

Texas is expected to experience only minimal effects from Milton, which will pull in drier air from northeast of Houston while a cold front Tuesday should push moisture away from southeast Texas.