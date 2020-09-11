Texas Notifies Unemployed Workers That Extra $300 Payments Are Ending

The Texas Workforce Commission says additional money being paid to unemployed state workers through a federal government program is ending.

The commission sent out a notice Wednesday that the 300-dollar weekly payments provided through FEMA would end when last week’s claims are paid. Texas had applied to be part of the program after President Trump announced he was taking executive action to extend extra benefit payments to the unemployed last month.

Congress has not been able to agree on extending coronavirus benefits since a program paying 600-dollars extra to the unemployed every week expired in July.