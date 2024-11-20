Texas Offers Trump Starr County Ranch As Staging Area During Mass Deportations

FILE - Migrants wait to be processed by the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol after they crossed the Rio Grande and entered the U.S. from Mexico, (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

It was purchased with plans to build a border wall, but now the state of Texas is offering some Starr County ranchland to be used for a deportation holding center.

In a letter to the incoming Trump administration, the Texas General Land Office says it has 1,400 acres along the river in Starr County on which a detention facility could be built to assist in the mass deportation of undocumented immigrants.

The GLO announced last month it had purchased the ranch property west of La Grulla in order to build another section of the state-funded border wall with construction slated to begin in December. The state has yet to disclose the purchase price.