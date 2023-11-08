Shelter In Place Lifted After Plant Fire

Smoke fills the sky from a chemical plant fire in Shepherd, Texas on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2023. Authorities issued a shelter in place order for the Texas residents within a one-mile radius of the chemical plant fire Wednesday. (XTRK via AP)

A large chemical plant fire in Southeast Texas is now under control. Officials have lifted the shelter-in-place order issued after an explosion and fire at the Sound Resource Solutions facility in San Jacinto County, but nearby residents are still being asked not to linger outside, especially small children and people with health problems.

The owner of the company says the blaze was caused by a forklift incident and one person was injured. However, they are expected to be released from the hospital later today.