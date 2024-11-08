Texas, Oklahoma Redraw Underwater Boundary, Securing Water Source

Texas officials have secured the water source for millions of Texans following a dispute with Oklahoma. The Texas General Land Office announced Thursday the underwater boundary between the two states was redrawn where the two states meet on Lake Texoma.

An underwater pump station in the lake previously straddled the boundary line. The pump supplies around 30-percent of the water supply for over two-million North Texans. The redrawing of the boundary line cements the state’s control over that water source.